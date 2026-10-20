Hasbro raises 2026 revenue forecast on Magic: The Gathering surge
Business
Hasbro just bumped up its 2026 revenue forecast, thanks to a big boost from digital games like Magic: The Gathering.
This is the seventh quarter in a row where their gaming division has grown.
Collectibles from Marvel and Transformers are also flying off shelves, giving classic toys a lift too.
Hasbro digital revenue jumps 31%
In the third quarter, Hasbro's digital gaming division jumped 31% in revenue, while regular toys grew by 4%.
The company now expects overall revenue to grow 7% to 9% by 2026 (up from its earlier guess of 5% to 7%).
Last quarter's revenue hit $1.6 billion, easily topping what analysts predicted.
Strategic moves have helped Hasbro stay ahead of rivals like Mattel, who are still figuring out how to cash in on their brands.