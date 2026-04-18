Hathway Cable Q4 profit falls 67.7% to 11.25cr, revenue 545.85cr
Business
Hathway Cable & Datacom (part of Reliance) saw its Q4 net profit drop sharply, down 67.7% to ₹11.25 crore compared to last year.
Interestingly, their revenue actually went up by 6.37%, reaching ₹545.85 crore for the quarter.
Gurjeev Singh Kapoor named COO CEO-designate
Most of the revenue came from cable TV and broadband services, but rising expenses ate into profits.
On the leadership front, Gurjeev Singh Kapoor is stepping in as COO and CEO-designate from April 20, set to take over fully in September after Tavinderjit Singh Panesar's term ends.
For the full year, profits slipped by 11%, though total income nudged up a bit—showing Hathway has got some challenges ahead even as it grows its core services.