Hatsun Agro Product to invest 1000cr in FY27 for upgrades

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP), India's largest private sector dairy company, is set to invest around ₹1,000 crore in FY27.

The focus? Upgrading how they collect and deliver milk, modernizing their factories, and stepping up marketing.

Chairman RG Chandramogan shared that HAP wants to ramp up daily sales from 1.84 crore to 2.4 crore packs within two years.