Hatsun Agro Product to invest 1000cr in FY27 for upgrades
Business
Hatsun Agro Product (HAP), India's largest private sector dairy company, is set to invest around ₹1,000 crore in FY27.
The focus? Upgrading how they collect and deliver milk, modernizing their factories, and stepping up marketing.
Chairman RG Chandramogan shared that HAP wants to ramp up daily sales from 1.84 crore to 2.4 crore packs within two years.
HAP Q1 FY27 revenue jumps 19%
Even with rising costs for milk and cattle feed, HAP pulled off a 19% revenue jump in Q1 of fiscal 2027.
HAP's direct-to-store delivery model skips middlemen. FY26 revenue was ₹9,959 crore, up 14.5%.
Looking ahead, HAP is launching protein-rich drinks soon and plans to scale its store presence to over 5,000 by the end of fiscal 2027.