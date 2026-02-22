HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant in Greater Noida gets PM's nod

The plant aims to produce 20,000 wafers a month once fully operational. Backed by ₹3,700 crore (with most of it coming from government support), the factory is set to open in 2028 and promises over 3,500 new jobs—directly and indirectly.

Project will help reduce India's dependency on imports

HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra shared that this single facility could cover about 25% of India's need for these crucial chips.

Most of what's made here will stay in India, but some will be exported too.

It's another step toward making India less dependent on imports—joining other big projects like Tata's Assam unit and Micron's Gujarat plant.