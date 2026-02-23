HCL-Foxconn to set up semiconductor plant in Jewar

The facility will cover 48 acres and handle up to 20,000 wafers each month at full capacity. This means more locally made chips for India's growing tech needs—and less reliance on imports. It also puts Uttar Pradesh on the map as a serious player in India's chip industry.

JV to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem

Beyond job creation, leaders say the plant could kickstart a strong semiconductor ecosystem here.

Foxconn's Liu said, "This JV is a great example of how we build, operate, and localize in India," while HCL's Roshni Nadar Malhotra sees it as building on their engineering legacy—so it's about future opportunities too.