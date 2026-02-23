HCL-Foxconn to set up semiconductor plant in Jewar
A major new semiconductor plant is coming to Jewar, Greater Noida, thanks to a partnership between HCL Group and Foxconn.
With a ₹3,700 crore investment, the project aims to be up and running by 2028 and is set to create over 3,500 jobs—directly and indirectly.
Plant to produce 20,000 wafers monthly at full capacity
The facility will cover 48 acres and handle up to 20,000 wafers each month at full capacity.
This means more locally made chips for India's growing tech needs—and less reliance on imports.
It also puts Uttar Pradesh on the map as a serious player in India's chip industry.
JV to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem
Beyond job creation, leaders say the plant could kickstart a strong semiconductor ecosystem here.
Foxconn's Liu said, "This JV is a great example of how we build, operate, and localize in India," while HCL's Roshni Nadar Malhotra sees it as building on their engineering legacy—so it's about future opportunities too.