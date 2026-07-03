The stock hit an intraday high of ₹1,139

HCL Tech shares soar 6% after $1B AI deal

By Mudit Dube 01:27 pm Jul 03, 202601:27 pm

What's the story

HCL Technologies has witnessed a major spike in its share price, rising as much as 6% to an intraday high of ₹1,139 on the BSE today. This comes after the company announced a strategic partnership with a European Fortune Global 50 firm, likely to be Mercedes-Benz. The deal is worth $1.14 billion and will see HCL manage the client's digital workplace and networks over an initial term from July 2026 to December 2031.