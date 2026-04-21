HCL Technologies declares ₹24 interim dividend after March quarter results
Business
HCL Technologies just announced a ₹24 per share interim dividend for FY26, right after sharing its March quarter results.
This is the 93rd quarter in a row they've given out dividends. Talk about consistency!
If you want in, make sure you own HCL shares before April 25, 2026; payouts will hit accounts by May 5, 2026.
HCL Technologies total ₹60 per share
With earlier dividends of ₹12 per share paid out in January, October, and July, HCL's total payout for FY26 is ₹60 per share.
The company's steady quarterly dividends are all about sharing profits regularly with shareholders.
Just remember: to snag this latest dividend, you need to buy before the record date because of India's T+1 settlement rule.