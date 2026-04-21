HCL Technologies declares ₹24 interim dividend after March quarter results

HCL Technologies total ₹60 per share

With earlier dividends of ₹12 per share paid out in January, October, and July, HCL's total payout for FY26 is ₹60 per share.

The company's steady quarterly dividends are all about sharing profits regularly with shareholders.

Just remember: to snag this latest dividend, you need to buy before the record date because of India's T+1 settlement rule.