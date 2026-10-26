HCLTech opens Bengaluru and Hubli centers to support Rapidus chips
HCLTech just opened two development centers in Bengaluru and Hubli, teaming up with Japanese chipmaker Rapidus.
These centers will handle advanced semiconductor engineering (think designing the tiny parts that power our devices) to help Rapidus make next-generation chips.
HCLTech Rapidus target India's semiconductor talent
This partnership is not just about tech; it is also about people. HCLTech and Rapidus want to train more Indian engineers for the fast-growing chip industry.
Representative Director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation Atsuyoshi Koike said, "Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India's growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan. We look forward to working together to develop the technical expertise and resources needed to support our long-term objectives."