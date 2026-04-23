HCLTech outperforms TCS and Wipro but shares fall over 10% Business Apr 23, 2026

HCLTech outperformed TCS and Wipro in both revenue and profit in its fourth-quarter FY26 results.

Still, the market wasn't impressed. Shares dropped over 10% after results missed expectations.

CEO C Vijayakumar shared that while AI is making things more efficient (and trimming revenue by 2% to 4%), he's optimistic that growing demand for AI services will help make up the difference.