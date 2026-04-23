HCLTech outperforms TCS and Wipro but shares fall over 10%
HCLTech outperformed TCS and Wipro in both revenue and profit in its fourth-quarter FY26 results.
Still, the market wasn't impressed. Shares dropped over 10% after results missed expectations.
CEO C Vijayakumar shared that while AI is making things more efficient (and trimming revenue by 2% to 4%), he's optimistic that growing demand for AI services will help make up the difference.
TCV flat FY26 bookings $9.32 billion
Even as deal sizes shrink thanks to AI, HCLTech said its TCV remained flat, and deal bookings for FY26 were $9.32 billion—a sign it's holding its ground.
The company's also eyeing new acquisitions like Jaspersoft and HPE's Telco Solutions to boost its AI game.
Vijayakumar highlighted India's rising demand for data centers, calling it a big opportunity as more companies lean into AI tech.