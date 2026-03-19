HCLTech recognized as 1 of world's most ethical companies

Ethisphere checks everything from how a company treats people and the planet to its training and values, more than 240 proof points in all. HCLTech's ethics chief, Olaf Casperson, says it shows its real commitment to respect and integrity.

Doing good can pay off

Ethisphere's Erica Salmon Byrne points out that companies making ethics a priority tend to perform better over time, not just in reputation but financially too.

For anyone interested in tech or business, it's a reminder that doing good can actually pay off.