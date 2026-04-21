HCLTech says AI causes 2% to 3% annual deal deflation

HCLTech doubles down on AI services

Instead of just taking the hit, HCLTech is doubling down on AI-powered services like data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Its Advanced AI offerings now bring in around $620 million a year and are growing fast, expected to jump 25% to 30% annually.

The company's also moving to outcome-based billing, letting clients pay for real results as they keep adapting to the new AI-driven landscape.