HCLTech signs MoU with NSW to upgrade SCATS using AI
HCLTech entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transport for New South Wales to level up Sydney's traffic system using AI.
The plan? Make the SCATS platform smarter with AI analytics and Sarvam's multilingual tech, so even Indian engineers can analyze traffic data in their own languages.
MoU explores SCATS private cloud deployment
This partnership could mean more control over city data by moving SCATS to private cloud setups, keeping things local.
SCATS has been helping cities manage traffic since 1975 and is now in more than 200 cities worldwide.
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said, "this collaboration with HCLTech will explore how AI could make sophisticated traffic information more accessible to the people managing growing cities in India."
while Swapan Johri, President, Growth Markets, HCLTech, believes AI could totally change how fast-growing cities handle jams and congestion.