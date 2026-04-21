HCLTech trims FY27 revenue outlook and narrows services growth target

HCLTech AI push amid mixed results

To tackle these challenges, HCLTech is doubling down on AI projects across data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Even with the bumps, they pulled off an 11% jump in FY26 revenue (₹1,30,144 crore), though net profit dropped to ₹16,642 crore due to some one-time charges.

Q4 saw steady gains too. And despite a dip in profits, shareholders are getting an interim dividend of ₹24 per share, set for May 5, showing the company's still keen on rewarding its investors through tough times.