HDFC Bank AGM looms, Atanu Chakraborty's resignation citing ethical concerns

HDFC Bank's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on July 5, 2026, a pretty crucial one, following the resignation of former non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down citing "ethical concerns."

On top of that, the bank is yet to begin the formal process of selecting its next chief executive officer, even though Sashidhar Jagdishan's term wraps up in less than three months.