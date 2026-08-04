HDFC Bank AGM looms, Atanu Chakraborty's resignation citing ethical concerns
HDFC Bank's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on July 5, 2026, a pretty crucial one, following the resignation of former non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down citing "ethical concerns."
On top of that, the bank is yet to begin the formal process of selecting its next chief executive officer, even though Sashidhar Jagdishan's term wraps up in less than three months.
Vote on Rajiv Kumar appointment, bonds
Shareholders will vote on financial statements, dividend payouts, and plans to raise more funds through special bonds.
The bank also wants to officially bring in Rajiv Kumar as the new nonexecutive chairman, with an annual fixed remuneration of ₹50 lakh, sitting fees, and free use of the bank's car, sticking to Reserve Bank of India rules.
Plus, there'll be a discussion about reappointing director V. Srinivasa Rangan as he's up for retirement by rotation, timing that matters with all these leadership changes happening.