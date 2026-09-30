HDFC Bank appoints V N Srivatsan as Chief Compliance Officer
Business
HDFC Bank has chosen V N Srivatsan, currently at ICICI Bank, to be its new Chief Compliance Officer for three years starting January 4, 2027.
The bank's board gave the green light after committee recommendations, and the move is in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks- Compliance Function) Directions, 2026.
Venkateswaran L to handle HDFC compliance
Srivatsan brings over three decades of experience in banking and finance to the job.
Until he officially joins, Venkateswaran L will handle compliance duties.
This change comes as Rakesh Kumar Rajput wraps up his term but remains a full-time employee of HDFC Bank.