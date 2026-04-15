HDFC Bank attracted ₹17,250cr mutual funds buying after chairman resignation

ICICI Prudential led ₹5,073cr into HDFC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund topped the list with ₹5,073 crore invested, followed by SBI and Nippon India Mutual Funds.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors, or FIIs, dropped their stake from 47.67% to 44.05%, but mutual funds stepped up and increased their share for the fifth quarter in a row.

By March's end, 49 mutual funds held nearly 381 crore HDFC Bank shares.

The bank has reassured everyone that operations are smooth despite leadership changes, and local investor interest is only growing.