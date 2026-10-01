HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan took home 15.13 cr FY26
HDFC Bank's managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan took home ₹15.13 crore in FY 2025-26.
In the previous fiscal year, his basic pay was ₹3.09 crore and his allowances totaled ₹3.46 crore.
He also received ₹2.67 crore as cash variable pay for 2024-25, disbursed in January 2026, and boosted his stock options to 4.28 lakh shares.
Anup Bagchi to be HDFC MD
Anup Bagchi is set to become the new CEO and MD on October 26, 2026, the first time an external candidate will lead HDFC Bank, after Chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepped down earlier citing personal value conflicts (though an independent legal review later found no evidence to substantiate Chakraborty's governance-related concerns).
Interestingly, Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Maneck Bharucha earned more than Jagdishan in the last fiscal (FY2025-26) at ₹17.14 crore, with his bonus doubling and ESOPs rising too.