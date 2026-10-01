HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan took home 15.13 cr FY26

HDFC Bank's managing director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan took home ₹15.13 crore in FY 2025-26.

In the previous fiscal year, his basic pay was ₹3.09 crore and his allowances totaled ₹3.46 crore.

He also received ₹2.67 crore as cash variable pay for 2024-25, disbursed in January 2026, and boosted his stock options to 4.28 lakh shares.