HDFC Bank chairman quits, flags 'ethical differences': Report
Business
Atanu Chakraborty has quit as HDFC Bank's chairman, flagging 'ethical differences' in his resignation letter.
The two reportedly clashed over how the bank should be run and who calls the shots, especially as Jagdishan's reappointment came up for review.
This sudden exit has put a spotlight on leadership stability at India's biggest private bank.
Chakraborty's departure highlights deeper issues
Chakraborty's departure highlights deeper issues around internal governance and decision-making at the bank.
Raising questions about governance that the board will need to address.