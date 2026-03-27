HDFC Bank chairman quits, flags 'ethical differences': Report Business Mar 27, 2026

Atanu Chakraborty has quit as HDFC Bank's chairman, flagging 'ethical differences' in his resignation letter.

The two reportedly clashed over how the bank should be run and who calls the shots, especially as Jagdishan's reappointment came up for review.

This sudden exit has put a spotlight on leadership stability at India's biggest private bank.