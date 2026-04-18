HDFC Bank cuts staff to 211,178 in strategic shift
Business
HDFC Bank has cut its workforce this year, bringing employee numbers down to 211,178 by March 2026, even though the bank is still growing after merging with HDFC Ltd.
This move is part of a bigger strategy shift, not a sign of trouble.
HDFC Bank improves retention, trims costs
Even with fewer employees, HDFC Bank actually improved staff retention and cut costs.
The bank now has over 9,600 branches and more than 21,000 ATMs across thousands of cities.
Financially, things look strong: profits rose 9% compared to last year, showing the changes haven't slowed them down.