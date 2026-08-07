HDFC Bank discusses 'Neev' AI with ₹2Cr proof in Bengaluru
HDFC Bank has built "Neev," a homegrown AI platform designed to solve real banking challenges.
Discussed by Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, the bank's Group Head of IT and CIO, at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit - South Regional Edition in Bengaluru today, Neev began as a ₹2 crore proof of concept to show why this tech matters.
HDFC Bank prioritizes small, purpose-driven AI
Instead of chasing big, flashy AI models, HDFC Bank is focusing on smaller, purpose-driven ones that actually make a difference in day-to-day banking.
Neev helps with things like processing trade documents, handling Aadhaar paperwork, and automating customer service tasks.
A dedicated team of around 40 engineers built it into the bank's operations.
Plus, HDFC Bank is using AI to empower employees, moving experienced staff into roles where their expertise shines and supporting long-term growth.