HDFC Bank discusses 'Neev' AI with ₹2Cr proof in Bengaluru

Instead of chasing big, flashy AI models, HDFC Bank is focusing on smaller, purpose-driven ones that actually make a difference in day-to-day banking.

Neev helps with things like processing trade documents, handling Aadhaar paperwork, and automating customer service tasks.

A dedicated team of around 40 engineers built it into the bank's operations.

Plus, HDFC Bank is using AI to empower employees, moving experienced staff into roles where their expertise shines and supporting long-term growth.