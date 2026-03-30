HDFC Bank at a 16-year low, suddenly everyone's bullish again

HDFC Bank , India's largest private lender, is in the spotlight today after a major fall in its share price. The bank's shares have fallen by 24% year-to-date, underperforming both its peers and the broader market. Global brokerage firm JPMorgan has upgraded the stock from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight,' citing an improved risk-reward scenario after a steep correction.

Market outlook JPMorgan sets ₹1,010 target JPMorgan has set a price target of ₹1,010 for HDFC Bank's shares, suggesting a potential upside of around 33% from current levels. The firm noted that HDFC Bank's valuation has dropped to its lowest price-to-book (P/B) level since the merger announcement in April 2022. It now stands at a 16-year low of 1.5x FY28 estimated P/B for the parent entity, after a year-to-date decline of 24% in stock prices.

Peer comparison HDFC Bank underperforms peers JPMorgan also highlighted that HDFC Bank has underperformed its peers and the broader market. While ICICI Bank has fallen some 8% year-to-date, and Nifty 50 is down about 13%, HDFC Bank's shares have plummeted by a whopping 24%. This has led to a valuation discount of around 17% on a one-year forward price-to-book value basis against ICICI Bank, making its valuations more attractive.

Advertisement

Upgrade rationale Upgrade cites credit growth, RoA, AQR JPMorgan's upgrade of HDFC Bank is based on three main factors. These include an expected recovery in system-wide credit growth, a potential improvement in return on assets (RoA) as high-cost borrowings are replaced by low-cost deposits, and the bank's strong asset quality review (AQR) track record. Despite a tight deposit environment possibly affecting sentiment and earnings, JPMorgan believes the recent valuation correction already accounts for much of this risk.

Advertisement