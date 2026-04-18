HDFC Bank expands ESOP committee authority over employee RSUs

HDFC Bank updates RSU eligibility rules

The rules for getting RSUs have changed: your employment status, including things like being on sabbatical or approved leave, now matters.

New hires don't have to meet old grade or performance requirements anymore. Plus, the maximum number of RSUs you can get has jumped from 30,000 to 50,000 per person.

The committee also decides what happens to your RSUs in disciplinary proceedings, including cancelation, forfeiture or modification of vesting rights.

All this comes as HDFC reported a healthy 9% profit jump last quarter.