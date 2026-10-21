HDFC Bank finds 2 senior executives leaked secrets
What's the story
HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market capitalization, is investigating two of its senior executives for allegedly leaking confidential business strategies and possibly market-sensitive information. The internal probe was launched after some leaders expressed concerns over a potential information leak. The bank has confirmed the investigation but has not commented on its findings or the identities of the involved executives.
Ethical standards
Internal review underway, appropriate action to be taken: Spokesperson
An HDFC Bank spokesperson said, "In line with our policies, an internal review into this matter is currently underway to gather and evaluate all relevant facts."
The spokesperson added that "appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, once the review is complete."
The bank emphasized its commitment to upholding high ethical standards and governance while taking potential violations seriously.
Market position
Bank set for first outsider chief executive
With a market value of around $115 billion, HDFC Bank has spent three decades building a reputation for conservative management, strong internal controls, and consistent profitability.
The lender is preparing for its first outsider chief executive after boardroom disputes and management departures.
Its share price has fallen some 28% this year.
Anup Bagchi, a veteran of rival ICICI Group, will take over as HDFC Bank's chief executive on October 27.
Leadership shifts
Public internal divisions at HDFC Bank in recent months
HDFC Bank has witnessed public internal divisions in recent months.
In March, then-chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned unexpectedly, citing differences between his personal values and certain practices at the bank.
An independent legal review commissioned by the lender later said his concerns were not substantiated.
The current chief executive, Sashidhar Jagdishan, will step down after six years at the helm as he chose not to seek another term.