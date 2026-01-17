HDFC Bank's Q3 profit up 11.5% to ₹18,654cr
What's the story
HDFC Bank has reported a standalone net profit of ₹18,653.75 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This is an increase of 11.45% from the same period last year when its net profit stood at ₹16,735.5 crore. The bank's interest income for the quarter was ₹76,751.16 crore, a marginal year-on-year increase of 1% from ₹76,007 crore in Q3 FY25.
Financial growth
Net interest income and total income
HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII), a key earnings metric for the bank, rose by 6.4% year-on-year to ₹32,615 crore in Q3 FY26. This growth was aided by steady loan growth and well-managed funding costs. The bank's total income for the quarter also increased to ₹90,005 crore from ₹87,460 crore in the year-ago period.
Financial provisions
Provisions and contingencies for Q3
HDFC Bank's provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at ₹2,837.86 crore against ₹3,500.53 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis and ₹3,153.85 crore on a year-on-year basis. This indicates the bank's efforts to manage potential future losses from lending activities more effectively than in previous periods.
Asset management
Asset quality and NPAs
On the asset quality front, HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at ₹35,179 crore as of December 31, 2025. This is a decrease from ₹36,019 crore in the same period last year. The bank's GNPA ratio improved to 1.24% from 1.42% YoY, while net NPAs increased to ₹11,982 crore from ₹11,588 crore a year ago with net NPA ratio easing to 0.42% from 0.46%.