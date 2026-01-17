HDFC Bank's Q3 profit up 11.5% to ₹18,654cr

HDFC Bank has reported a standalone net profit of ₹18,653.75 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025. This is an increase of 11.45% from the same period last year when its net profit stood at ₹16,735.5 crore. The bank's interest income for the quarter was ₹76,751.16 crore, a marginal year-on-year increase of 1% from ₹76,007 crore in Q3 FY25.

Financial growth Net interest income and total income HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII), a key earnings metric for the bank, rose by 6.4% year-on-year to ₹32,615 crore in Q3 FY26. This growth was aided by steady loan growth and well-managed funding costs. The bank's total income for the quarter also increased to ₹90,005 crore from ₹87,460 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial provisions Provisions and contingencies for Q3 HDFC Bank's provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at ₹2,837.86 crore against ₹3,500.53 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis and ₹3,153.85 crore on a year-on-year basis. This indicates the bank's efforts to manage potential future losses from lending activities more effectively than in previous periods.

