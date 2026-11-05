HDFC Bank lifts FD rates up to 50 basis points
HDFC Bank just bumped up its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by as much as 50 basis points, starting November 4, 2026.
If you're looking to park your money, here's the deal: senior citizens can now earn up to 7.20% on FDs for 3 years and 1 day to 5 years, while everyone else gets a maximum of 6.60% on deposits maturing between 3 years and 1 day to 10 years.
Long-term FDs: 6.60% general, 7.10% seniors
Short-term FDs (up to 60 days) stay the same, but rates for deposits between 61 days and six months now rise from 4.25% to 4.75%.
The biggest boost is for long-term savers: general customers see their 5 years and 1 day to 10 years FD rate jump from 6.15% to 6.60%.
Senior citizens also get a lift: their rate for the same period goes from 6.65% up to a solid 7.10%, making long-term saving a bit more rewarding right now.