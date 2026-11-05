HDFC Bank lifts FD rates up to 50 basis points

HDFC Bank just bumped up its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by as much as 50 basis points, starting November 4, 2026.

If you're looking to park your money, here's the deal: senior citizens can now earn up to 7.20% on FDs for 3 years and 1 day to 5 years, while everyone else gets a maximum of 6.60% on deposits maturing between 3 years and 1 day to 10 years.