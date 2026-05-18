HDFC Bank devalues its credit cards: How it affects you

HDFC Bank has announced a series of changes to the benefits associated with its Regalia Gold and Diners Privilege credit cards. The revisions, some of which were effective from May 15 while others will come into effect from July 1, include reduced base reward accrual rates and increased fees for certain services. The changes also include conditional airport lounge access based on quarterly spending.

Revised benefits Increased DCC fee and card reissuance charge Under the new benefits structure for Regalia Gold cards, customers will now earn five reward points for every ₹200 spent. Earlier, they earned four points for every ₹150 spent. The bank has also hiked the Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee to 1.75% on the international transactions billed in Indian rupees, and introduced a ₹199 card reissuance fee in case of loss or damage.

Lounge access Spend-linked domestic lounge access From July 1, the complimentary domestic airport lounge access for Regalia Gold and Diners Privilege cardholders will be spend-linked. Customers will have to spend ₹60,000 in the previous calendar quarter to avail lounge visits in the next quarter. Eligible Regalia Gold customers shall continue to get three complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter on direct card swipe, while international lounge access through Priority Pass remains unchanged.

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