HDFC Bank names Anup Bagchi MD and CEO, brokers optimistic
Business
HDFC Bank just named Anup Bagchi as its new MD and CEO, starting today, October 6, 2026.
This move has got investors buzzing: five brokerages think the bank's stock could climb anywhere from 25% to a whopping 74% above Monday's price of ₹705.
Still, the market was a bit unsure at first: shares went up by 2.1% but ended the day down by 2%.
Anup Bagchi must deliver results
Analysts say Bagchi's real test will be turning this optimism into results.
His leadership is expected to help the bank bounce back after some recent rough patches in the market, but it'll all come down to how well his strategies play out over time.