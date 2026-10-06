HDFC Bank names Anup Bagchi MD and CEO, brokers optimistic

HDFC Bank just named Anup Bagchi as its new MD and CEO, starting today, October 6, 2026.

This move has got investors buzzing: five brokerages think the bank's stock could climb anywhere from 25% to a whopping 74% above Monday's price of ₹705.

Still, the market was a bit unsure at first: shares went up by 2.1% but ended the day down by 2%.