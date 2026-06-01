HDFC Bank names Puneet Sharma CFO, Jigar Shah general counsel
Business
Big leadership moves at HDFC Bank: Puneet Sharma is stepping in as the new chief financial officer from December 1, taking over after Srinivasan Vaidyanathan's term ends.
Jigar Shah will be the new general counsel starting October 1.
Both appointments were greenlit by the board on June 29, with hopes of strengthening the bank's top team.
Sharma and Shah bring decades' experience
Sharma has spent over 26 years in banking and finance, including stints as CFO at Axis Bank and Tata Capital.
Shah brings over 30 years of legal know-how from roles at JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, and more.
With their experience, HDFC Bank is looking to keep growing and stay ahead in India's fast-changing banking scene.