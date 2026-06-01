HDFC Bank names Puneet Sharma CFO, Jigar Shah general counsel Business Jun 30, 2026

Big leadership moves at HDFC Bank: Puneet Sharma is stepping in as the new chief financial officer from December 1, taking over after Srinivasan Vaidyanathan's term ends.

Jigar Shah will be the new general counsel starting October 1.

Both appointments were greenlit by the board on June 29, with hopes of strengthening the bank's top team.