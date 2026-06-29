HDFC Bank names Rajiv Kumar part-time chairman pending approvals
HDFC Bank has named Rajiv Kumar, a former IAS officer and former chief election commissioner, as its new part-time (nonexecutive) chairman.
The board signed off on his appointment, which now just needs RBI and shareholder approval.
He'll also serve as an independent director for a four-year term starting June 30, 2026.
This wraps up the bank's search for a chairman after Atanu Chakraborty stepped down in March.
HDFC to consider CEO Jagdishan extension
Kumar steps in after Keki Mistry briefly filled the role following Chakraborty's exit over unproven ethics claims.
Known for his 4R strategy that helped reform public sector banks, Kumar also led the 2024 general elections as chief election commissioner.
With him on board, HDFC Bank is looking more settled, and next up, the board will talk about extending CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's term, which ends in October 2026.