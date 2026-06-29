HDFC Bank names Rajiv Kumar part-time chairman pending approvals Business Jun 29, 2026

HDFC Bank has named Rajiv Kumar, a former IAS officer and former chief election commissioner, as its new part-time (nonexecutive) chairman.

The board signed off on his appointment, which now just needs RBI and shareholder approval.

He'll also serve as an independent director for a four-year term starting June 30, 2026.

This wraps up the bank's search for a chairman after Atanu Chakraborty stepped down in March.