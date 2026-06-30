HDFC Bank pauses CEO reappointment to prioritize chairman search

Rajiv Kumar named HDFC chairman

Stepping into the spotlight, Rajiv Kumar, who previously served as chief election commissioner and finance secretary, has been named part-time chairman for three years (pending RBI approval) and will also be an additional independent director from June 2026 if shareholders agree.

Puneet Sharma is set to become CFO this December after a stint as CFO-designate starting in September; he brings experience from Axis Bank and Tata Capital.

These leadership changes follow former chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepping down in March over ethical concerns.