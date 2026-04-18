HDFC Bank posts ₹19,221cr March profit, declares ₹13 final dividend Business Apr 18, 2026

HDFC Bank just posted a net profit of ₹19,221 crore for the March 2026 quarter, a 9% boost from last year.

Along with the good news, it has announced a final dividend of ₹13 per share for fiscal 2026.

If you want in, June 19 is the record date to be eligible.