HDFC Bank posts ₹19,221cr March profit, declares ₹13 final dividend
Business
HDFC Bank just posted a net profit of ₹19,221 crore for the March 2026 quarter, a 9% boost from last year.
Along with the good news, it has announced a final dividend of ₹13 per share for fiscal 2026.
If you want in, June 19 is the record date to be eligible.
Fiscal 2026 dividend ₹15.50 per share
For fiscal 2026, the total dividend adds up to ₹15.50 per share, which includes a special interim payout of ₹2.50 given back in August 2025.
The final dividend still needs approval at the upcoming annual meeting but highlights how solid HDFC Bank's performance has been this year.