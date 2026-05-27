HDFC Bank probe over alleged ₹45cr interest payments hits shares Business May 27, 2026

HDFC Bank's stock slid 2.63% on Tuesday (its sharpest drop in the BSE Private Bank Index) after reports alleged that the bank disguised ₹45 crore in extra interest payments to Maharashtra's road agency as marketing expenses in FY24 and FY25.

An internal probe was ordered into whether these funds were routed through marketing as contributions to a road safety awareness campaign through four local vendors, instead of being paid directly as interest.