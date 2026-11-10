HDFC Bank raises MCLR up to 15bps from Nov 7
Heads up if you have a loan with HDFC Bank: your EMIs are about to get a bit pricier.
The bank just raised its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points, starting November 7, 2026.
This means borrowers with home or personal loans linked to MCLR may see higher monthly payments when their loans are reset, with new interest rates now between 7.85% and 8.7%, depending on how long your loan lasts.
Short-term loans start 7.85% 3-year 8.7%
Short-term rates like overnight and one-month loans now start at 7.85%, while longer tenures see the biggest jump: three-year loans hit 8.7%.
If you've got an HDFC Bank loan, it's a good idea to check your statement for your reset date so you know when the higher EMI kicks in.
The MCLR gets updated from time to time, so keeping an eye on these changes can help you plan ahead.