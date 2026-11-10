HDFC Bank raises MCLR up to 15bps from Nov 7

Heads up if you have a loan with HDFC Bank: your EMIs are about to get a bit pricier.

The bank just raised its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by up to 15 basis points, starting November 7, 2026.

This means borrowers with home or personal loans linked to MCLR may see higher monthly payments when their loans are reset, with new interest rates now between 7.85% and 8.7%, depending on how long your loan lasts.