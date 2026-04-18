HDFC Bank posts ₹19,221cr net profit for March quarter

HDFC Bank , India's leading private lender, has reported a net profit of ₹19,221 crore for the March quarter. The figure marks a 9% increase from the net profit of ₹17,616 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The growth comes despite a minor decline in interest income during the period under review.

Financial details Interest income sees slight decline HDFC Bank's interest income for the March quarter stood at ₹76,610 crore, down 1.1% from ₹77,460 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this minor dip, the bank's overall financial performance remained strong with a net interest income (NII) of ₹33,082 crore, up 3.2% from ₹32,006 crore in Q4 FY25.

Dividend declaration HDFC Bank announces final dividend The Board of Directors at HDFC Bank has recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The recommendation is subject to shareholder approval. With this announcement, the total dividend for FY26 amounts to ₹15.50 per equity share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as June 19, 2026.

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Profit growth Operating profit rises to ₹27,802cr HDFC Bank's operating profit for the March quarter was ₹27,802 crore, a 4.8% year-on-year increase from ₹26,537 crore. The bank also saw a decrease in provisions for the quarter to ₹2,609 crore from ₹3,193 crore in the same period last year. This marks an 18% reduction and indicates improved financial health for HDFC Bank.

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