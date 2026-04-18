HDFC Bank posts ₹19,221cr net profit for March quarter
What's the story
HDFC Bank, India's leading private lender, has reported a net profit of ₹19,221 crore for the March quarter. The figure marks a 9% increase from the net profit of ₹17,616 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The growth comes despite a minor decline in interest income during the period under review.
Financial details
Interest income sees slight decline
HDFC Bank's interest income for the March quarter stood at ₹76,610 crore, down 1.1% from ₹77,460 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite this minor dip, the bank's overall financial performance remained strong with a net interest income (NII) of ₹33,082 crore, up 3.2% from ₹32,006 crore in Q4 FY25.
Dividend declaration
HDFC Bank announces final dividend
The Board of Directors at HDFC Bank has recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The recommendation is subject to shareholder approval. With this announcement, the total dividend for FY26 amounts to ₹15.50 per equity share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set as June 19, 2026.
Profit growth
Operating profit rises to ₹27,802cr
HDFC Bank's operating profit for the March quarter was ₹27,802 crore, a 4.8% year-on-year increase from ₹26,537 crore. The bank also saw a decrease in provisions for the quarter to ₹2,609 crore from ₹3,193 crore in the same period last year. This marks an 18% reduction and indicates improved financial health for HDFC Bank.
Quality improvement
Improvements in asset quality ratios
HDFC Bank also reported improvements in its asset quality ratios. The gross NPA (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.15% in Q4 FY26 from 1.24% in Q3 FY26. The net NPA (NNPA) ratio also improved, easing to 0.38% from 0.42% in the previous quarter, indicating better management of non-performing assets and overall financial stability for the bank during this period under review.