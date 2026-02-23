HDFC Bank sets up 1st tech factory in Northeast India
HDFC Bank just opened its first Tech & Digital Factory in Assam, aiming to tap into local talent for AI, digital banking, and cybersecurity.
This move is all about boosting the bank's tech game in Northeast India and helping the region grow.
Training program for local youth
Through a partnership with the Assam Government's Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, HDFC Bank kicked off a free training program last September for over 150 students.
The program mixes real-world banking and fintech learning with internships lasting 2-4 months—so young people can actually get hands-on experience.
Expanding presence in Assam
HDFC Bank has been steadily growing in Assam since 2004, now running 138 branches and nearly 250 ATMs across the state.
The new factory isn't just about tech—it's a sign that opportunities for local youth are expanding fast, right where they live.