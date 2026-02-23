HDFC Bank sets up 1st tech factory in Northeast India

Through a partnership with the Assam Government's Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, HDFC Bank kicked off a free training program last September for over 150 students. The program mixes real-world banking and fintech learning with internships lasting 2-4 months—so young people can actually get hands-on experience.

Expanding presence in Assam

HDFC Bank has been steadily growing in Assam since 2004, now running 138 branches and nearly 250 ATMs across the state.

The new factory isn't just about tech—it's a sign that opportunities for local youth are expanding fast, right where they live.