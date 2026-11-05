HDFC Bank shares climb to ₹752 amid leadership changes

Despite most traders selling (85.79% of total order quantity on the sell side versus 14.21% on the buy side), HDFC Bank's market cap jumped to ₹11,59,977.21 crore, with trading volumes topping ₹2,441.80 crore.

Even though the stock is still down 24.09% this year, it's bounced back recently, posting a weekly return of 10.11%, which actually beats Nifty 50's gain of 6.37%.

That shows investors are still backing HDFC Bank through all the uncertainty in banking right now.