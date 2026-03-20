HDFC Bank shares fall 22% from October peak
Business
HDFC Bank shares have dropped 22% from their October 2025 peak, traded as low as ₹781 this week, their worst quarter since early 2020.
The slide follows the resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty over ethical concerns.
Market value falls by ₹1.5L cr
This is India's biggest private bank, so when its stock tumbles, it grabs attention.
The bank's market value has fallen this week.
For investors, the stock's P/E is 16.3, potentially an opportunity if you're into bargain hunting.
Analysts remain bullish on stock
Chakraborty's exit spooked markets, even though HDFC Bank reported solid results.
Still, most analysts remain optimistic: 45 out of 47 recommend buying, and Jefferies even sees a possible upside of 59% from here.