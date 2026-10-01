HDFC Bank shares gain over 1% as Srivatsan named CCO
HDFC Bank's stock got a boost of over 1% on Thursday after the bank announced some big changes at the top.
V N Srivatsan is stepping in as chief compliance officer from January 2027, while Sudhir Kumar Jha, Group Head of Legal and Group General Counsel, stepped down from his position with effect from September 30, 2026.
The reshuffle is part of the bank's push to strengthen its governance and keep things running smoothly.
HDFC Bank traded 7.62 million shares
The stock opened at ₹708.40 and touched a high of ₹718.55, with about 7.62 million shares traded, totaling ₹544.29 crore turnover for the day.
While it's dipped 2.03% this week and 27.95% so far this year, there was a tiny gain in the last month.
HDFC Bank remains huge, with a market cap of ₹11.01 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 13.64, showing investors are still watching closely.