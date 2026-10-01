HDFC Bank shares gain over 1% as Srivatsan named CCO

HDFC Bank's stock got a boost of over 1% on Thursday after the bank announced some big changes at the top.

V N Srivatsan is stepping in as chief compliance officer from January 2027, while Sudhir Kumar Jha, Group Head of Legal and Group General Counsel, stepped down from his position with effect from September 30, 2026.

The reshuffle is part of the bank's push to strengthen its governance and keep things running smoothly.