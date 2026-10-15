HDFC Bank shares rise 1.6% to ₹722.10 before Oct 17
Business
HDFC Bank shares climbed 1.6% to ₹722.10 on Thursday, as investors geared up for the bank's Q2 results coming out October 17.
Trading was lively, with volumes much higher than usual: seems like everyone's watching what the next earnings report will bring.
HDFC Bank up 4.31% amid selling
Over the past week, HDFC Bank's stock rose 4.31%, keeping pace with other big banks.
The bank now boasts a market cap of ₹11,13,376.91 crore and an adjusted P/E ratio of 13.68, but there was still strong selling pressure on Thursday: about two-thirds of trades were sellers cashing out.
Even though shares are about ₹41 above their lowest point this year, they're still down 27.15% year-to-date, so investors are eager to see if management can turn things around in a tougher economic climate.