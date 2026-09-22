HDFC Bank shares rise as RBI queries Anup Bagchi candidacy
Business
HDFC Bank's stock ticked up for the second day, rising nearly 1% on Tuesday.
The boost comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asks for feedback on Anup Bagchi, currently leading ICICI Prudential Life, as a possible new CEO.
Even with this jump, shares are still down 25.4% so far in 2026, so investors are watching closely.
RBI consults on HDFC Bank succession
The RBI is talking with insurance regulator IRDAI and ICICI Bank's CEO about Bagchi's fit for the top job.
HDFC Bank has put forward two names: Bagchi and HDFC Bank deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha, though Bharucha might face some regulatory hurdles on tenure.
With current CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan stepping down by October 26, the pressure is on to pick a leader who can help turn things around.