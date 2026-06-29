HDFC Bank shares rise as review dismisses Atanu Chakraborty allegations

Jefferies keeps Buy, JPMorgan bullish

Big brokerages like Jefferies and JPMorgan are still upbeat on HDFC Bank, pointing to its low valuation and steady performance.

Jefferies kept its "Buy" rating with a target price of ₹1,050, saying the legal review eases investor concerns around governance and supported leadership changes like Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's term extension.

JPMorgan also sees room for gains, keeping its target at ₹990 even after recent bumps in the road.