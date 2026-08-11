HDFC Bank shares slip to ₹726.50, lowest since May 2024
Business
HDFC Bank's share price just slipped to ₹726.50, its lowest point since May 2024.
That's a 1% drop on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day deals, and the stock has fallen 12% in just two months, while the BSE Sensex barely moved up.
It's been a tough year for the bank, with shares down 27% since January.
Foreign selling meets DII buying
Foreign investors have been pulling out for five straight quarters, cutting their stake to about 42%.
But domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are stepping in, now holding nearly 42%, up from around 36% last September.
Even regular public shareholders are picking up more stock lately, hinting that some see potential despite the slump.