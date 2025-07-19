Next Article
HDFC Bank to announce bonus shares, special dividend on July 19
On July 19, HDFC Bank is set to reveal its Q1 results—and they're also thinking about giving out bonus shares and a special dividend.
This move comes after the bank made ₹10,000 crore by selling part of its stake in HDB Financial Services.
Analysts expect profits to rise
Analysts are feeling pretty upbeat: Emkay Global Financial Services expects HDFC Bank's net interest income to jump 7% year-on-year, with profits also ticking up.
If the bonus shares and special payout happen, it could boost excitement among investors—especially since the stock has only climbed about 10% this year.