OpenAI rolls out outdoor ad campaign for ChatGPT in India

OpenAI , the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT , has discreetly launched an outdoor advertising campaign in India. The ads highlight the various capabilities of ChatGPT and are part of OpenAI's broader strategy to establish a presence in the Indian market. The campaign was first spotted at Juhu Circle in Mumbai, a place known for its heavy traffic and numerous billboards, Mint reports.

Campaign strategy Ad campaign takes subtle approach The ad campaign by OpenAI isn't flashy or over-the-top. Instead, it takes a subtle approach to remind users of the app's capabilities. The main idea behind the ads is to ask potential users what they would use ChatGPT for and how it could improve their lives. This strategy was seen in billboards across several cities, including Chennai, Jaipur, Delhi (NCR), and Bengaluru.

Local relevance Billboards offer relatable prompts The billboard in Mumbai, aimed at students, could have used some localized vocabulary. However, other billboards offered more relatable prompts, such as creating a meal plan with 100g of protein or sketching career options based on likes and dislikes. These localized prompts show that OpenAI is trying to connect with Indian users through its ad campaign.