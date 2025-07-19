Next Article
Trump sues WSJ for $10B over Epstein birthday letter
Donald Trump is taking The Wall Street Journal and its parent company to court, demanding $10 billion after the paper claimed he sent a risque birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003.
The article said the letter included a nude drawing and mentioned a "secret," but Trump says he never wrote it.
Lawsuit focuses on media's responsibility to report accurately
Trump is calling the story "fake" and says the Journal showed "clear journalistic failures."
This lawsuit isn't just about one article—it's about holding media accountable and protecting reputations, especially when high-profile names like Trump and Epstein are involved.
With public interest still high around Epstein's connections, this case puts media responsibility under the spotlight.