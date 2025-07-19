Microsoft cuts off Chinese engineers from Pentagon projects
Microsoft is no longer letting engineers in China work on its Pentagon cloud projects, after a 2023 ProPublica report raised cybersecurity worries.
The change comes as US officials pushed for tighter security, with both Senator Tom Cotton and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth questioning Microsoft's practices.
Microsoft had previously shared details about its use of overseas staff during government reviews.
Only US-based teams will handle Pentagon services now
Microsoft confirmed that only US-based teams will now handle Pentagon services, saying it's all about keeping national security tight.
Senator Cotton called out the risks of using Chinese personnel and highlighted the need to protect military tech from cyber threats.
Defense Secretary Hegseth even ordered a review to make sure no China-based engineers are involved going forward.