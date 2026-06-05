HDFC Bank to end agent sourcing of government deposits July

HDFC Bank denies ₹45cr incentive link

This decision follows a regulatory review around a ₹45 crore incentive paid for FD mobilizations, but HDFC Bank insists that is not the main reason.

Effective July 1, 2026, commissions for bringing in government funds will be stopped, even by accident.

Instead, the bank's focusing on its branch network and BC-BF network to handle retail deposit sourcing, aiming for stronger coverage and less reliance on outside agents.