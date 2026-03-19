HDFC Bank to extend Jagdishan's term amid leadership shake-up

HDFC Bank's board is looking to extend CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's term beyond October 2026, right after Chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepped down on March 18, 2026. The move is all about keeping things steady as the bank faces big leadership changes.

After Chakrabarty's resignation, HDFC Bank shares fell by 9% Leadership shake-ups can make or break a company: just after Chakraborty resigned over ethical differences, HDFC Bank's shares dropped 9%, wiping out over ₹1 lakh crore in value.

With another top executive, Bhavesh Zaveri, set to retire soon too, the bank is counting on Jagdishan for stability.

Jagdishan has been with HDFC Bank for nearly 3 decades Jagdishan has been with HDFC Bank for nearly three decades; the source does not state when he became CEO.

He led the major merger with HDFC Ltd., expanded branches massively, and pushed digital upgrades, basically helping shape the bank into what it is today.