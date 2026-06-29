HDFC Bank likely to name new chairman within 7-10 days

Legal review

HDFC Bank engaged Wilson Sonsini for independent review

HDFC Bank had engaged Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. ("Wilson Sonsini") and Wadia Ghandy & Co for an independent review after Chakraborty's abrupt resignation. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that banks must either reappoint the current CEO or appoint a new one at least six months before the end of their term. Jagadhisan's term is ending in less than four months, on October 26, 2026.