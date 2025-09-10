Attention! You can't use HDFC's UPI services on this date

HDFC Bank has announced a temporary suspension of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services on September 12. The bank will conduct essential system maintenance from 12:00am to 1:30am during which time all UPI transactions and RuPay credit card payments will be unavailable. The move is part of the bank's effort to improve its banking experience for customers.

Service disruption Impact on 3rd-party apps The maintenance work will affect UPI services on HDFC Bank's mobile app and third-party applications (TPAPs) supported by the bank for UPI transactions. This means that customers using these platforms will be unable to carry out any UPI-related activities during the specified time period.

Alternative solutions Use PayZapp wallet for transactions In light of the temporary suspension of UPI services, HDFC Bank has advised its customers to use the PayZapp wallet for all banking transactions during that time. PayZapp is an online payment app that serves as a digital wallet and virtual card, allowing users to pay bills, send money, and shop online without having to use their cards.